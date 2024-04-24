DAVAO CITY: The Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) is gearing up to celebrate the 122nd Labor Day on May 1 through the distribution of PHP246 million in financial assistance under its DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program. In a statement Wednesday, DOLE-11 Director Randolf Pensoy said 3,427 DILP individuals will be granted support for livelihood ventures worth PHP47.4 million while 20,022 TUPAD beneficiaries will get compensation for their 10-day community work, amounting to PHP198.9 million. For local entrepreneurship, Pensoy said 155 DILP beneficiary enterprises will showcase their products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Fair across the region from April 29 through May 2, providing a platform for economic empowerment. "Labor Day is important to DOLE, and we are committed to achieving progress in labor and employment through unity, collaboration, and shared commitment," Pensoy said. During the L abor Day Job Fair, he said three job fairs will be offered across the major cities of Davao Region - Davao, Digos, and Tagum. With over a hundred participating employers and 7,524 job vacancies as of April 21, he said Dabawenyos will also have an opportunity to secure employment as sales representatives, technical support, cashiers, and merchandisers. Source: Philippines News Agency