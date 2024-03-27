DMW tells heirs of unpaid Saudi OFWs to confirm familial ties

MANILA: The Department of Migrant Workers has advised heirs and beneficiaries of deceased overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were previously employed by Saudi Arabian companies that declared bankruptcy between 2015 to 2016 to submit documents that will confirm their familial ties. In a news release on Wednesday, the department said Advisory No. 5, series of 2024, which was released on Tuesday, outlined the steps for processing and check encashment for the families of deceased unpaid OFW. 'This process involves the submission to the DMW of legal affidavits and public documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, to confirm identities and familial ties to the deceased Saudi OFW claimant,' the release read. The DMW said beneficiaries are also required to create a special power of attorney (SPA) designating the person to whose bank account the funds shall be deposited once the indemnity checks are processed and cleared. Upon receiving and verifying these documents, the advisory states that the DMW sha ll identify the rightful executor or heirs of the deceased Saudi OFW claimant and facilitate the endorsement of checks for deposit and processing. The DMW shall also facilitate the deposit or encashment of checks. The DMW previously entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Landbank of the Philippines (LandBank) and the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) for the efficient handling of indemnity checks issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to these unpaid OFWs. Advisory No. 5 complements the MOA, as the former provides for the implementing guidelines that will simplify the process for the encashment of indemnity checks of widows and survivors of deceased OFW claimants. 'It also provides a mechanism that will prevent the checks sent to deceased OFW claimants from November to December last year from going stale, disenfranchising their widows and heirs from collecting what was due them,' the DMW said in the advisory. All necessary documents for verification and identification must be submitted to the Office of the Director for Internal Audit Services, located on the third floor of the Blas F. Ople Building, Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, in Mandaluyong City. The deadline for submission by the first batch of recipients is April 15, 2024, while the deadline for succeeding batches shall be announced later. For more information, survivors and heirs may contact their respective group leaders or to connect with the DMW through its hotline +63 9205171059, send an email to [email protected]. Source: Philippines News Agency