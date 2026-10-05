CEBU, Philippines, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dmitry Shubov of Dmitry Shubov Consulting attended the Cebu Summit 2026, held October 2-3 at the Bai Hotel Cebu. The summit convened digital agency founders, automation specialists, and technical operators from across Southeast Asia and global markets to examine workflow automation, agentic deployment, and client acquisition. As Southeast Asian technology agencies and service firms increasingly integrate artificial intelligence into production environments and scale client engagements across borders, operational readiness and cross-border corporate architecture have emerged as key priorities. Participation in the summit provided direct insight into how regional agency leaders are structuring service delivery, managing cross-border commercial agreements, and addressing client data isolation requirements.

Summit sessions highlighted a growing operational divide between teams treating automation as an internal productivity experiment and those packaging agentic workflows into recurring enterprise contracts. For agencies actively serving cross-border accounts, discussions centered on the practical mechanics of scaling without importing legal risk, specifically around data sandboxing, contractor intellectual property assignments, and cross-border payment structures.

“It was great seeing how aggressively regional operators are building out agentic systems, but the conversations around scaling repeatedly hit the exact same friction point: client procurement,” said Dmitry Shubov, CEO and Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “When an overseas agency wins an enterprise client in the States or Europe, the buyer’s legal team is immediately going to scrutinize who owns the underlying workflows and how proprietary data is protected. Getting those contract terms and corporate structures sorted out early is what keeps commercial momentum going.”

The summit’s focus on operational discipline reflects a broader shift across Southeast Asia, where establishing sound cross-border frameworks is becoming central to participating in international technology markets. For more information, please visit dmitryshubovconsulting.com directly.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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