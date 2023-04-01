Digitalization eyed to solve decongestion at Matnog port

To address the traffic congestion due to increased vehicular queueing in the port of Matnog in Sorsogon, the Anti-Red tape Authority (ARTA), the provincial government of Sorsogon and the local government unit (LGU) initiated a pledge of commitment through a Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) on Friday. In an interview on Friday evening, ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez said the JMC aims to address the congestion through the digitalization of processes in and around the port of Matnog. "After the signing, within six months, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) as lead regulatory will make sure that no single vehicle, bus, or any transport will go to Matnog without an appointment through a queuing system and the use of the digital platform particularly in the marshaling, queueing, loading, and embarkation of passengers and rolling cargoes," Perez said. "All agencies involved agreed to have a long-lasting solution to address the port congestion in Matnog. As we all know, the port of Matnog is a gateway to Visayas and Mindanao so it is very important. We have received so many reports about Matnog," Perez said. He added that a building that would serve as parking or a holding area would be built by the provincial government of Sorosgon and LGU Matnog to ensure that no traffic and overcrowding of vehicles on side streets would cause accidents. "I thanked the government of Sorsogon through Governor Edwin Hamor, Matnog Mayor Cattleya So, and other government agencies united following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to offer a long and lasting solution to the problem by having a streamlined process and the use of the digital platform," he added. Digitalized platform means that government processes must be streamlined, to solve not just the congestion problem but also get rid of fixers. "Based on the report of LGU Matnog, some fixers were already arrested and at least three fixers were already prosecuted, but this is a continuing effort," he said. In the pledge of commitment, national government partner agencies jointly agreed to promote ease of doing business and efficient delivery of government services, reduce congestion, and address the rampant fixing activities. Signatories in the pledge were the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office, Maritime Industry Authority, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, the provincial government of Sorsogon, and the municipal government of Matnog.

Source: Philippines News Agency