DHSUD: Reforms under PBBM’s Expanded 4PH Yield Life-Changing Results

Manila: Reforms initiated in the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), particularly on the implementation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, are now yielding positive results that changed lives and offered fresh hopes to the beneficiaries. Thus, said DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling as he cited recent milestones achieved during the sustained nationwide implementation of the flagship Expanded 4PH Program as ordered by the President to bring dignified living conditions to Filipino families.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Aliling highlighted the continuous awarding of housing assistance and turnover of units as part of the sustained nationwide rollout of the Expanded 4PH. He noted that the positive rollout of the program is the result of the collective and collaborative efforts of all DHSUD staff, including its attached agencies, in accordance with President Marcos Jr.'s directive.

In January, DHSUD sustained its strong 2025 performance with the stronger opening of 2026, which included awarding certificates of entitlements to beneficiaries of decades-old Presidential Proclamations in Palawan. Additionally, the distribution of certificates of entitlement under the revived and enhanced community mortgage program (ECMP), the launching of rental housing projects in Quezon, Iloilo, and Victorias cities, and the turnover of house and lot packages in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, were all part of the program's initiatives.

The Pag-IBIG Fund Expanded 4PH Program now covers all socialized housing projects, offering the lowest 3 percent subsidized home loans to cater primarily to the middle- and working-class families. Aliling recalibrated the flagship program to include horizontal development, rental and incremental housing, ECMP, Presidential Proclamations, and urban housing to ensure a wider range of beneficiaries under 4PH.

Recent beneficiaries under ECMP and Presidential Proclamations in Iloilo City highlighted the impact of receiving their respective COEs from the Marcos administration. Joven Apollo Turga, representing 213 families in Jaro District, expressed emotion over securing legal land tenure after 27 years. Similarly, Alice Rose Segumalian of the Mirasol Ville Homeowners Association Inc. thanked the administration on behalf of the 367 families awarded with certificates of land allocation.

These life-changing stories continue to inspire DHSUD and its attached agencies to strive for better service, motivated by President Marcos Jr.'s directive to offer a more dignified life to beneficiaries. In compliance with the President's order, the DHSUD implemented its 8-Point Agenda focusing on integrity, transparency, and accountability in public service, emphasizing zero tolerance for corruption.

The 4PH has become a people-centric program, expanding its coverage to include the middle and working-class sectors and informal settler families. The positive reforms have led to increased private sector trust and confidence in the DHSUD and its various housing initiatives, demonstrated by the participation of reputable developers and quadruple A-rated contractors in the Expanded 4PH.