DHSUD eyes housing for SBMA employees, freeport workers

MANILA: The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) are planning to develop a housing project for SBMA employees and Subic Bay Freeport workers. In a news release on Wednesday, the DHSUD said Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar signed a memorandum of understanding with SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño for the project with residential and commercial purposes under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program. 'Ngayon pa lamang po, nakikita na natin ang potensyal ng proyektong ito para makatulong na solusyunan ang problemang pabahay sa ating bansa, lalo na para sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap, minimum-wage earners, gayundin para sa ating labor force at locators dito sa SBMA (This early, we see the potential of this project in helping solve the country's housing problems, particularly for the poor, the minimum-wage earners, the labor force, and the locators here in SBMA as well),' Acuzar said. The former US naval bas e's strategic location and infrastructures are necessary for the development of housing communities, he added. The SBMA is tasked to comply with the technical, financial and documentary requirements, permits, and licenses required in the project's implementation. This includes the identification of the land that is suitable and safe for housing. The DHSUD committed to assist the SBMA in complying with the documents and coordination with Pag-IBIG Fund to facilitate housing loan take-out and to pay the corresponding interest subsidy for the project. Source: Philippines News Agency