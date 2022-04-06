Descartes’ Ecommerce Study Reveals Mixed Consumer Sentiment on Retailers’ Home Delivery Performance

Figure 1

ATLANTA and LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released the results of a consumer sentiment study of ecommerce home delivery. The study of over 8,000 consumers across ten European and North American countries provides retailers and logistics organizations with critical insights into consumer purchase and delivery preferences and concerns.

“Ecommerce and home delivery present opportunities and challenges to retailers and logistics organizations. In our study, consumers indicated they will increase their ecommerce purchases in the future, but 73% of them said they experienced a delivery failure in the last three months (see Figure 1),” said Chris Jones, EVP, Industry and Services at Descartes. “The results of poor delivery performance can be catastrophic for retailers with almost one-quarter of the respondents in our study citing that they did not order from that retailer again.”

The study analyzes consumer ecommerce buying behavior, what is causing ecommerce purchases to increase or decrease, the kinds of goods purchased, their frequency and which ones are being delivered. In addition, it provides insight into delivery services, charges and performance. Most importantly, it analyzes the importance that consumers place on delivery performance and the impact of delivery failures on future purchases. To learn more, read the full study: Descartes Research Report: Ecommerce—Is Retailer Fulfillment and Delivery Performance Keeping Up with Sales Growth?

Descartes’ ecommerce logistics solutions help retailers and logistics services providers deliver a superior customer experience. The home delivery solution covers a wide range of critical capabilities including delivery appointment booking, route planning, mobile applications and customer communications. They engage the customer at the point of purchase through order fulfillment and the successful completion of the delivery, provide opportunities to upsell value-added delivery services and keep customers up-to-date with the status of their delivery. The warehouse management and integrated parcel shipping solutions help small-to-midsize retailers to use the right carrier and service to minimize shipping costs as well as to scale their ecommerce business by improving fulfillment reliability, speed and productivity.

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

