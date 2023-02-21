Dengue cases up by 69% from Jan. 1 to 28: DOH

MANILA: Dengue cases in the country has increased by 69 percent from Jan. 1 to 28 this year.

In its latest Disease Surveillance Report released on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,804 cases -- higher than the 4,610 cases logged in the same period last year.

However, dengue deaths are lower this year at 22 compared to last year’s 38 for the same period.

The most number of cases were reported in Central Luzon (1,032), National Capital Region (1,081), Zamboanga Peninsula (834), Northern Mindanao (821) and Calabarzon (639).

The DOH describes dengue as the fastest-spreading vector-borne disease in the world that is endemic in 100 countries.

The disease has no cure but can be managed if detected early.

The agency encourages everyone to beat dengue through the 4S strategy: search and destroy, seek early consultation; self-protection measures; and say yes to fogging during outbreak

Source: Philippines News Agency