Delivery fee for requested CSC records, docs takes effect Aug. 22

The prescribed fees for the delivery of requested documents and records from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) will take effect on Aug. 22, the CSC announced Wednesday. This is in accordance with CSC Resolution No. 2200662 titled 'Prescribing the Fee for the Delivery of Requested Civil Service Commission Records/Documents through Courier Service,' which was promulgated on Dec. 13, 2022 and published in The Philippine Star last Aug. 7. In a statement, CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said the commission has decided to procure the services of a courier company to address the need for efficient, timely and secured delivery of requested CSC records and documents. He pointed out that currently, CSC personnel have to personally carry all mails for delivery to the nearest branch of a courier service, and as such, the office has no means to verify the status of delivery of the requested documents. 'Securing the services of a courier company will ensure faster and secured delivery of CSC records or documents requested by stakeholders. This will also enable the CSC to track the delivery of the requested CSC documents in real time,' Nograles said. The fee structure for this service is tiered according to geographical regions. Within the National Capital Region, the delivery fee is set at PHP160; for deliveries in Luzon, the fee is PHP185; deliveries in the Visayas and Mindanao will incur a charge of PHP205; and island cities or municipalities are subject to a delivery fee of PHP215. Any adjustments to these fees due to changes in delivery rates will be transparently communicated to the public by the CSC. CSC Resolution No. 2200662 will take effect 15 days from the date of publication in a newspaper of general circulation or on Aug. 22, 2023. Previously, the CSC has not prescribed any fee to cover costs of courier service delivery as requesting clients are required to submit a pre-paid courier service pouch. However, this approach has become impractical due to the growing inclination towards online requests for civil service-related documents. In July 2020, the CSC launched the Online Registration, Appointment and Scheduling System (ORAS) to continue the delivery of its frontline services despite community restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The system was later enhanced to enable the transacting public to file requests for CSC records and documents, and pay through the Land Bank of the Philippines' Link.BizPortal and other e-payment facilities. Clients, then, have the option to receive the documents via courier service. Aside from ORAS, the CSC, through its Integrated Records and Management Office, also processes electronic and regular mail requests, which are also delivered to clients through a courier service.

Source: Philippines News Agency