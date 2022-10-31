Death toll rises to 151 in South Korean stampede

At least 151 people have been killed, including 19 foreigners, in a deadly stampede in South Korea, according to media reports on Sunday.

A total of 82 others, with 19 in serious condition, were also injured, said Yonhap News Agency, citing fire authorities.

The death toll is currently made up of 97 women and 54 men, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department.

The foreigners killed in the deadliest stampede in South Korea’s history include nationals from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, he added.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a national mourning period following the deadly accident.

“It’s truly horrific,” said Yoon, adding that the “tragedy and disaster should never have happened.”

Victims in their 20s accounted for the age group most affected by the accident, authorities said.

The Seoul metropolitan government said it received 355 missing reports related to the stampede.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon cut short his trip to Europe to return home, the news agency noted, citing his office.

The stampede occurred near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon’s entertainment zone Saturday night after a large number of people were believed to have entered a narrow alley.

Tens of thousands of people were visiting the area for Halloween parties.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after South Korea lifted many coronavirus restrictions

