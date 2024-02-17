Latest News

Death toll in Davao de Oro landslide climbs to 96

DAVAO CITY: The death toll of the recent massive landslide in Barangay Masara, Maco town in Davao de Oro has climbed to 96, the municipal government announced Friday night. At least 18 people are still missing, it added in a public post. On Thursday, leaders of various religious groups and Indigenous People's organizations gathered at 'ground zero' where the tragic Masara landslide incident happened, to offer prayers for those who are still missing. Meanwhile, the Davao de Oro Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) also embarked on a mission to rescue pets left stranded after appeals were shared on social media about pets displaced after the landslide and during the evacuation. So far, the PVO has rescued 23 dogs and 27 cats. Dr. Headyn Cenabre, the assistant department head of the PVO, said they immediately provided nourishment and other health care services to the rescued animals. The rescued pets are temporarily housed at an impound area in Mawab town. 'We continue our animal rescue because we have not yet covered the entire area and we have seen many stray dogs. Some of them are hungry and scared,' Cenabre said. Source: Philippines News Agency

