﻿DavNor town suspends work, classes due to flooding

Due to inclement weather and flooding, the local government of Santo Tomas in Davao del Norte declared the suspension of work and classes on Monday.

In a statement, Mayor Ernesto Evangelista said private and public school teachers are not required to report to their respective schools, although his directive allows school heads to order teachers to report “if needed.”

Evangelista pointed out that some schools may need to salvage school properties, especially those schools situated in flood-prone areas.

“For the Santo Tomas local government unit, offices whose functions involve delivering basic health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities and/or the performances of vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” he added.

He also clarified the discretion to suspend work for workers in private companies would depend on the management.

Mart Sambalud, the municipal information officer, said some 3,694 families were displaced due to flooding on Easter Sunday following a localized thunderstorm.

Some 29 families were sheltered temporarily in a covered court.

“The relief and rescue operations will continue today as well as the distribution of emergency aid to affected families in Santo Tomas,” he said in an interview.

