Davison Named PVL Press Corps Player of the Week

San juan: Savi Davison was named Player of the Week by the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Press Corps on Sunday after leading PLDT to victory over 10-time champion Creamline in the All-Filipino Conference.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Filipino-Canadian delivered 26 points off 23 attacks and three blocks, on top of 11 digs and 10 excellent receptions as the High Speed Hitters shocked the Cool Smashers, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23, last Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Davison was overwhelmed facing the formidable Creamline roster comprising national players Jia De Guzman and Bernadeth Pons, as well as Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Michele Gumabao. 'I've been working a lot on patience and waiting all week, and not trying to come out strong because Creamline and their fans... They can make it a really hard environment to play in. I'm just glad that we were able to keep calm and stick to our 80 percent throughout the match,' said Davison, who earned the recognition as the first recipient of the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period Jan. 31 to Feb. 7.

'You know what, they were pretty intimidating when they came out. I'm not going to lie, all of them were complete. I knew that it was going to be a hard match. Like I said, I'm just happy that we were able to win. We try to do this every game coming forward. I don't want to take it to our head, but it's one game at a time," the 2025 Invitationals Most Valuable Player added.

Davison beat Capital1 winger Bella Belen, who had a career-high performance of 26 points, three-time conference MVP Brooke Van Sickle and Myla Pablo of Nxled; Erika Santos and Vanie Gandler of Cignal; Sisi Rondina of Choco Mucho, and Erika Deloria of Galeries Tower for the weekly honor given by print and online reporters covering the pioneering professional volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.

PLDT will face Capital1 on Thursday at the same venue in San Juan City.