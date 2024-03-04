Davao gets Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping for 2023

DAVAO: This city is among the local government units (LGU) that passed the Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) assessment conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) last year, the city government said Monday. In a statement, Vicky Sarcena, the city DILG director, said the assessment considered the city's compliance with the accounting and auditing standards, rules, and regulations for local government units. Out of the 1,715 LGUs assessed, she said, the city made it to the list of areas that met the criteria for GFH. Sarcena said the Seal GFH, formerly the Seal of Good Housekeeping (SGH), is a component of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG). She said the DILG considered the most recent available Commission on Audit (COA) opinion, in this case, for calendar years 2021 or 2022 based on the annual audit report posted on the COA website as of July 21, 2023 that marked the end of the SGLG regional assessment, among other criteria. 'This is part of the financial administration, one of the 10 governance areas under the SGLG, which focuses on financial accountability and transparency. Passing the GFH is one of the requirements when an LGU wants to avail of a loan from a government financing institution,' she added. Source: Philippines News Agency