Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) Partners with Max International AG to Launch Swiss Digital RWA Exchange, Overcoming Barriers to Institutional Tokenization

Landmark Collaboration Harnesses Patented AI, Swiss Regulatory Fortress, and Fiduciary Expertise to Tokenize $1 Trillion1 + Global RWA Market, Anchored in Zurich’s Gold Hub

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a pioneer in patented AI-driven blockchain for secure data and asset monetization, today announces a strategic partnership with Max International AG as its licensed partner. This collaboration will deploy and manage a Switzerland-based Swiss Digital RWA Exchange aimed at maximizing the advantages presented by Switzerland’s robust digital regulatory frameworks. Switzerland is the home of SIX Digital Exchange (SDX)—NASDAQ’s longstanding technological ally for digital asset infrastructure, the world’s leading exchange for digital assets.

The partnership targets institutional adoption of Real World Assets (RWAs) by resolving three critical barriers: regulatory uncertainty, technological scalability, and fiduciary trust. It forms the foundation for Datavault AI’s International Elements Exchange—tokenizing commodities like unmined gold and copper—and the International NIL Exchange for name, image, and likeness rights.

Zurich, Switzerland’s financial powerhouse amplifies the platform’s scale: Handling over 70% of global gold refining and trading2, it provides an ideal gateway for RWA tokenization. Datavault AI’s global patent portfolio—covering secure data tokenization, digital twins, and automated compliance across U.S., Europe, and Asia—ensures proprietary enforcement within this regulated ecosystem, enabling tamper-proof, scalable trades.

Key competitive edges include:

• AI-Driven Market Efficiency: Datavault AI’s DataValue® and DataScore® systems deliver transparent, algorithmic valuations for illiquid assets, boosting liquidity and reducing opacity risks.

• Regulatory Fortress: Max International AG supplies Swiss domicile and networks for regulated ledger-based securities issuance and exchange.

• Fiduciary Trust via Human Capital: Featuring a team of experienced financial services personnel and licensed “Fit and Proper” experts, ensuring governance meets Swiss private wealth standards for de-risked institutional capital.

This synergy merges Datavault AI’s patents and NYIAX-derived NASDAQ rigor with Max International AG’s Swiss pedigree, which we believe positions the exchange as a leader in high-value asset tokenization. The immediate milestone is the first regulatory-compliant trade on stablecoin platforms, independent of global shifts like the U.S. Genius Act, thanks to Switzerland’s robust DLT framework.

With tokenized assets projected to surpass $1 trillion1 by 2030, we believe this venture underscores Datavault AI’s global enterprise value through compliant, automated solutions for complex RWA and NIL monetization.

“We are excited to collaborate with Datavault AI on this institutionally targeted initiative,” said Joachim Wegmann, Managing Director of Max International AG. “By integrating patented technology with our Swiss regulatory anchor and fiduciary expertise, we are creating a platform that resolves adoption barriers and sets the standard for sustainable, long-term tokenization of the world’s most significant assets.”

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, stated: “We have been approached by large corporations and governments to address growing demand for blockchain-driven solutions to RWA and NIL monetization—making the complex consumable and giving way to a simple tokenized, automated, fail-proof compliant scale. This partnership with Max International AG propels our exchanges into a trusted Swiss hub, unlocking massive global value.”

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in with proprietary solutions in the visualization, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. Leveraging data sciences and acoustic sciences, the cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata or blockchain objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The company’s solutions ensure privacy and credential protection. They are completely customizable and offer AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continues” and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our partnership and exchange initiatives, business opportunities and prospects, strategy, and patent initiatives, as well as the successful implementation of our patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks regarding our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the partnership specified herein; regulatory and other risks surrounding our ability to establish the RWA exchange; our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

