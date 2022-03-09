﻿DA’s Kadiwa markets 20 metric tons of Davao fruits in NegOcc

Some 20 metric tons of various fruits from Davao Region are now being sold to Negrenses in the five-day “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” organized by the Department of Agriculture (DA) at the Provincial Capitol grounds here.

A partnership between the DA regional offices in Western Visayas and Davao Region, the marketing activity, which runs until March 11, offers a supply of durian, pomelo, mangosteen, rambutan, pineapple, marang, jackfruit, and banana at affordable prices.

During the opening on Monday, DA-Western Visayas Regional Director Remelyn Recoter said the “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” allows the agency to directly link the producers to the market.

She acknowledged the support of Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson in the agency’s initiative.

“We are very happy the provincial government of Negros Occidental has accepted the challenge. [The governor] also wants the Negrense farmers’ produce to reach the market,” she added.

Provincial Agriculturist Edmundo Raul Causing said the provincial government itself intends to establish a network of connectivity for the markets and the farmers.

“We hope to establish a network that would enable us to connect the markets and products from different islands,” he added.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has prompted the provincial government to innovate in the delivery of products from the farmers to the market.

“We want to ensure food security and that the farmers are able to reach their market. We are not just offering fresh produce, we are going further as our shared facility for food processing will soon be operational,” Diaz said, adding that Lacson is always behind the

agriculture sector.

Meanwhile at the “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita”, assorted varieties of durian cost PHP70 per kilo while premium varieties are available at PHP80 per kilo.

Pomelo is sold at PHP100 to PHP120 per kilo; mangosteen – PHP100 to PHP120 per kilo; native duco longkong (lanzones) – PHP80 to PHP120 per kilo; marang – PHP50 to PHP60 per kilo; pineapple – PHP45 to PHP50 per kilo; jackfruit – PHP50 per kilo; lakatan banana – PHP25 to PHP35 per kilo; cardava banana – PHP15 to PHP20 per kilo; and mushroom – P350 per kilo.

Also available is Negros Occidental’s famous diwal (angel wings clam) from Valladolid town at PHP250 per kilo for medium size and PHP300 per kilo for large size.

Source: Philippines News Agency