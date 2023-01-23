DAR to fund P1.5-M greenhouse in Leyte town

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced on Monday that it would finance the construction of a PHP1.5-million greenhouse in Palo town, Leyte province that will aid the livelihood of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

The DAR regional office said the funds required to establish the greenhouse were forwarded to the local government on Jan. 20 through a signing of the agreement between key DAR regional officials and Palo local government led by Mayor Remedios Petilla.

Melecia Ong, DAR Eastern Visayas chief agrarian reform officer, said the greenhouse will be manned by the 28-member San Agustin Rice Farmers and Livelihood Association, a DAR-assisted farmer group.

“The greenhouse will help them expand their livelihood activities and generate more income by undertaking the enterprise-based crop nursery project,” Ong said in a statement.

Under the agreement, DAR will guide the group on selecting seed varieties for propagation inside the greenhouse.

The local government, for its part, would take the lead in the implementation of the project, including the engagement and procurement of goods and items.

The project will allow the farmers’ group to provide local farmers access to quality seeds and seedlings and ensure the production of improved crop varieties and better quality of plant materials.

Mayor Petilla thanked DAR for choosing Palo town as the recipient of the project as she assured to support its other projects and programs

Source: Philippines News Agency