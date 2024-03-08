DAR road project to give Albay town farmers easy access to market

MANILA: Hundreds of farmers in Albay town will soon benefit from a three-kilometer farm-to-market road project of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in partnership with Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda. In an interview on Friday, Niriza Barquilla, DAR-Bicol assistant information officer, said at least 809 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and non-ARB residents in three villages of Libon town will soon have easier access to the market when bringing their farm produce. "The three-kilometer farm-to-market road will connect and benefit the villages of San Vicente, Niño Jesus, and San Ramon. The project will help our local farmers to transport their agricultural products in a more accessible way, from harvest to market, the freshness, and quality of the product will be preserved and ensured. The farmers can now sell their products at a much more reasonable price to the public," she said. Barquilla said the project is expected to start within this month after the groundbreaking ceremony last March 2. "Under the agreement, the local government unit of Libon shall ensure that during the construction, at least 50 percent of the ARBs, including the out-of-school youth, will be hired as laborers," she added. Barquilla said the project is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to extend the necessary support services to farmers to revitalize the country's agriculture sector by improving the flow of food supply. Source: Philippines News Agency