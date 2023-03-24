DAR extends P1.9-M tractor to NoCot farmers’ coop

Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary Milagros Isabel Cristobal led Thursday afternoon the turnover of a brand new four-wheel drive tractor to a farmers' cooperative in Pigcawayan town, North Cotabato province. The PHP1.9 million tractor is an initiative under DAR's Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program (CRFPSP), which aims to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of agrarian reform communities as an adaptation measure towards climate change resiliency. Farm mechanization is being prioritized by our department as we march towards the attainment of food security as mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, Cristobal said in her speech. She was assisted by DAR Soccsksargen (Region 12) Director Mariannie Lauban-Baunto and Pigcawayan Mayor Juanito Agustin in handing over the farm tractor with implements to the Upper Baguer Credit Cooperative (UBCC). We hope that this intervention will further help you grow as a cooperative. Encourage your members to build up more capital to viably manage more activities that will benefit you as a cooperative and as a community, she told the visibly elated beneficiaries. UBCC chairman Rutchil Omadle said the farm machine will be a big help to the members and the rice farming community in the area. The tractor could help the organization generate additional income by serving the combined 80 hectares owned by the members of the organization, and the areas in the neighboring barangays,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency