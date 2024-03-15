DA urges LGUs in Bicol to put up more Kadiwa stores

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Agriculture-Bicol (DA-5) is urging local government units (LGUs) in the region to set up more Kadiwa (Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita) stores in their areas to provide low-cost, fresh, and healthy food products to the public. In an interview on Friday, Lovella Guarin, DA -5 spokesperson, said they are coordinating with all municipalities, cities, provincial LGUs, and other government offices for the setting up of more Kadiwa stores. "We have regular Kadiwa stores every 15th and 30th of the month. The general public can purchase NFA (National Food Authority) rice at PHP25 per kilo, fresh fruits, vegetables, and farm products," she said. Guarin said the Kadiwa store is an initiative of the government to help Filipinos meet their nutritional needs at a very affordable price. "The Kadiwa stores not only provide healthy and affordable products to our consumers but also provide additional income to our farmers. They are able to promote their prod ucts and ensure food supply in the locality," she added. To date, there are Kadiwa stores in Camalig, Albay; Vinzons and Sta. Elena in Camarines Norte; Pili and Libmanan in Camarines Sur; Masbate province; and Sorsogon City, Sorsogon. Source: Philippines News Agency