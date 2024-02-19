DA, IRRI to scale up research, boost rice production in PH

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Monday it will scale up its research and boost rice production following the signing of an agreement with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI). 'This agreement with IRRI will help DA realize its vision of a food-secured, globally-competitive, and climate-resilient Philippines,' DA Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a news release. Tiu Laurel said the agreement will pave the way for more investments into agriculture, which in turn, shall "attract (a) younger generation of farmers." In a separate statement, IRRI Interim Director General Dr. Ajay Kohli said the pact shows their long-standing support to the Philippines in terms of enhancing rice competitiveness. 'We will leverage our already successful joint projects with the DA in crafting this next phase of our partnership. This agreement not only ensures strategic alignment of IRRI's research with national priorities but also strengthens the country's rice R and D (research and develo pment) capabilities for future problem-solving needs,' he said. Under the signed five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU), the DA and IRRI will continue their collaborative activities and implement rice-based research for development (R4D). In terms of R4D projects, the technical competence of research agencies under the DA shall be boosted. "All research for development initiatives will have sustainability mechanisms embedded in them to ensure efficient utilization of outputs during and after project implementation," the DA said. The DA and the IRRI shall both shoulder the funding for all its research collaboration. Research results will also be published by both ends to ensure "maximum impact." Besides research, the MOU also enables the adoption of farm technology, practices, and services, the DA said. The MOU with IRRI, meanwhile, shall be extended following a review for its third year of implementation. Both parties expressed hopes to increase yield, lower production costs, minimize post-produc tion loss, and promote digital transformation, among others. Before the MOU, the DA and IRRI have collaborated on innovation of new rice varieties which help Filipino farmers to increase production and ensure climate adaptation. IRRI is a global research organization aiming to reduce poverty and hunger through science. Source: Philippines News Agency