DA backs RCEF extension; highlights post-harvest, mechanization

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday expressed support for the bill seeking to extend the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), considering several modifications. 'Definitely, I think it should be extended. But there should be adjustments so we can adapt to the times,' Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a statement. The DA chief's remarks came after Nueva Ecija 3rd District Rep. Rosanna Vergara filed a measure to extend RCEF by six years, which was also backed by Senate Committee on Agriculture Chairperson Senator Cynthia Villar. Laurel said modification should include increased allocation for farmers' competitiveness, particularly securing post-harvest facilities and irrigation to ensure minimal wastage. 'Iyong pera doon dapat ilagay sa post-harvest, sa mechanization talaga. Taasan iyong mechanization atsaka ibuhos karamihan sa post-harvest (The fund should be allocated for post-harvest [facilities], it should be in mechanization. Increased mechanization [fund ] and pour it to post-harvest)," he said in an ambush interview. "Nakabilad lang sa kalye (ang mga palay), dinadaanan ng sasakyan. Nasisira, maraming wastage dun (The palay is just exposed along the road, passed through by cars. It's damaged, there's huge wastage)," Laurel added. To date, about 12 to 15 percent of local production is wasted due to a lack of post-harvest facilities, according to the DA. Laurel said he wanted over PHP10 billion in funds to be allocated for farms and input support. "Kung pwede pa iyong ibang pera, ibili ng (And if it's feasible, the other funds may be used to purchase) fertilizer to increase production," he said. He added that the bill should also grant provision for annual budget review to maximize funds based on the appropriate priority projects each year. Besides post-harvest facilities and mechanization, Laurel emphasized the equal need to focus on irrigation, including solar-powered irrigation and small water impounding. In 2023 alone, around PHP29 billion in tariff collection was recorded under Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). The RTL mandates that PHP10 billion worth of appropriated tariffs from private rice importers is set aside for mechanization and farm input support, with the balance given as financial aid to small rice farmers. Source: Philippines News Agency