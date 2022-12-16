DA-13, MSMEs open 15-day ‘Kadiwa ng Pasko’

BUTUAN CITY: Some 15 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are joining the 15-day “Kadiwa ng Pasko” activity that formally opened on Friday at the city hall ground here.

In a statement Friday, the Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) said the activity aims to support farmers and local fishermen in the region, especially during the Yuletide season.

Most of the participating MSMEs are farmers’ cooperatives from the different towns in the region.

“After its formal opening at the City Hall in Butuan, the activity will continue to run in the respective areas of the MSMEs until the end of the month,” the DA-13 said.

In an interview on Friday, Nilo Calipayan, the chairperson of KM7 Farmers Producers Cooperative, thanked the DA-13 for the support they received through the conduct of the “Kadiwa ng Pasko”.

“This will give us additional income as we open several markets, not only here at the City Hall of Butuan but also in other areas in the city and nearby towns,” Calipayan said.

He said the participating cooperatives and farmers’ groups are offering affordable farm products to the consumers.

“Our consumers can visit the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” and avail of lower prices of vegetables, fruits, and other agriculture products they need during the celebration of Christmas,” Calipayan said, noting that the prices of farm products at the “Kadiwa” are lower by PHP10 compared to the regular market prices

