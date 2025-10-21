Curia Sterile Drug Product Facility Named Massachusetts Manufacturer of the Year

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced its Burlington, MA sterile drug product facility has been named “Manufacturer of the Year” by the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. The award was presented at the 10th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony, held on Oct. 21 at Gillette Stadium.

Curia’s Burlington site has been part of the company’s network since 2010. The facility specializes in drug product manufacturing of vials and prefilled syringes for late-stage clinical trials and commercial products. The site is known for its capabilities to handle solvent-based processes, highly viscous products and controlled substances. It also houses an on-site process development lab supporting mixing studies, scale-up and formulation development.

“Curia employees play a crucial role in producing medicines patients can trust, guided by the most stringent quality standards,” said Mari-Kate Alter, General Manager and Site Head, Curia Burlington. “While our direct clients are pharmaceutical companies, we come to work each day with patients in mind. We are honored to contribute to improving patient lives and are proud to be recognized for our role in Massachusetts’ manufacturing ecosystem.”

Curia’s sterile drug product capabilities include working with complex APIs, potent and cytotoxic compounds, highly viscous formulations and controlled substances, from clinical to commercial scale, at four advanced facilities around the world. The Burlington site is part of Curia’s global network of sterile fill-finish facilities, which includes clinical manufacturing in Camarillo, CA and Glasgow, UK, as well as commercial and clinical capabilities in Albuquerque, NM.

The Manufacturing Caucus, formed in 2014, includes more than 70 Massachusetts legislators focused on strengthening the state’s manufacturing sector through workforce training, innovation support and apprenticeship programs.

“This is an exciting time for committed manufacturers like Curia who embody ‘Making It in Massachusetts,’” said State Representative Jeffrey Roy, House Chair of the Manufacturing Caucus. “Manufacturing remains vital to our economy and future, providing innovation and high-paying jobs for residents across the Commonwealth. We look forward to celebrating Curia at the 10th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.”

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20 global sites and 3,200 employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecule, generic APIs, sterile drug product and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory-compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact: Viana Bhagan Curia +1 518 512 2111 [email protected]

