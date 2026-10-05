Curia Invests $28 Million in Sterile API Manufacturing

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading global contract, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic investment to expand its sterile API manufacturing capabilities for both steroid and non-steroid products in Valladolid, Spain. This expansion is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Together with Curia’s sterility assurance and solid-state engineering expertise, including aseptic crystallization, milling and micronization, the expansion will enhance support for injectable suspensions and other complex sterile formulations. Closed systems with barrier isolators will provide primary containment for sterile API handling while minimizing operator interaction through integrated service panels. The expanded capabilities will also support flexibility in scale from grams to metric tons and offer customizable aseptic packaging configurations designed to preserve sterility assurance, reduce handoffs and mitigate contamination risk during transfer and storage.

“Our Valladolid site is uniquely positioned to deliver variable batch size manufacturing for sterile APIs, and this investment is an important step in the continued growth of our sterile API capabilities,” said Scott Wagner, President, API, at Curia. “It will enable us to build on the site’s decades of sterile manufacturing expertise, while offering our partners greater flexibility in scale and more support from development through commercial manufacturing.”

This expansion follows Curia’s recent $4 million upgrade of its API aseptic suites in Valladolid, which was completed in May, further strengthening its integrated R&D, analytical and manufacturing services.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,000+ employees supporting biopharmaceutical customers from discovery through commercialization. Our capabilities span small molecules, generic APIs and biologics, with expertise in regulatory support, analytical services, drug substance and sterile fill-finish manufacturing. Founded in 1991 as Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Curia built its foundation on scientific innovation and was originally known for the discovery and development of the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Allegra. Over the last three decades, we expanded our capabilities and global footprint through strategic acquisitions, including Crystal Pharma, Euticals, Gadea Pharmaceutical Group, Integrity Bio, LakePharma and Ragactives. Today, Curia partners with customers to accelerate discovery, development and manufacturing timelines to help bring life-changing therapies to patients. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact: Viana Bhagan Curia +1 518 512 2111 [email protected]

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