Curia Expands Fermentation Capacity in León, Spain

The 5-million-euro investment will strengthen fermentation and downstream processing operations

Curia León Facility

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global Inc. (Curia), a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of its 5-million-euro investment in its León, Spain operations. The project supports a new precision fermentation facility for development and scale-up activities through capacity enablement and upgraded site utilities.

As part of the initiative, Curia built a facility with fermentation (USP) and downstream processing (DSP) equipment to enable optimized manufacturing flows. To fully support the new production building, the project includes the installation of critical utility systems. These upgrades are designed to provide a reliable utility supply across production operations. New equipment installations will increase the facility’s capacity to 58,000 L.

“Curia is committed to supporting customers with reliable, efficient manufacturing and flexible capacity as programs advance,” said Jamie Grabowski, President of R&D at Curia. “By aligning our equipment footprint and upgrading essential utilities, we are building a strong foundation for sustained performance at León.”

Curia’s León facility specializes in biotechnology development, fermentation production and downstream processing for customers across the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agriculture and food industries. This expansion reflects Curia’s continued focus on strengthening its manufacturing network and ensuring that sites are equipped to meet evolving customer needs through dependable operations and high standards of quality.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,000+ employees supporting biopharmaceutical customers from discovery through commercialization. Our capabilities span small molecules, generic APIs and biologics, with expertise in regulatory support, analytical services, drug substance and sterile fill-finish manufacturing. Founded in 1991 as Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Curia built its foundation on scientific innovation and was originally known for the discovery and development of the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Allegra. Over the last three decades, we expanded our capabilities and global footprint through strategic acquisitions, including Crystal Pharma, Euticals, Gadea Pharmaceutical Group, Integrity Bio, LakePharma and Ragactives. Today, Curia partners with customers to accelerate discovery, development and manufacturing timelines to help bring life-changing therapies to patients. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact:

Viana Bhagan

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b19cb429-4ba1-40fd-98c7-4faf09d9de53

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