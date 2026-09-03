Curia Celebrates Expansion of Albuquerque Facility with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading global research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced the grand opening of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Company leaders hosted federal, state and local officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, including John Knox, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Curia’s expanded Albuquerque campus specializes in aseptic fill-finish and lyophilization services, which are complemented by automated visual inspection and packaging technologies. The $200 million investment added 70,000 square feet to the facility’s 200,000 square foot manufacturing footprint, creating space to house two new isolated filling lines—a VarioSys® flexible filling line that supports syringes, cartridges and vials as well as a high-speed vial line that can handle 1,000 L batch sizes while filling at a speed up to 400 vials per minute. These capabilities are further supported by the facility’s Sterile University , a first-of-its-kind sterile manufacturing training program.

“Customers increasingly need reliable domestic manufacturing capacity for critical injectable vaccines and medicines,” said Philip Macnabb, CEO of Curia. “The reality is that building the infrastructure to onshore drug product manufacturing is a complex undertaking that takes years to complete and requires significant investment, so I’m proud to say that we have done the work and are ready to deliver on that need today. With this expansion, we can provide increased capacity and advanced technology at an established facility that has a 40-year history as a center of excellence for sterile drug product manufacturing.”

The expansion was supported through cooperative agreement IDSEP230064 with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of ASPR within HHS, in coordination with the Department of War’s Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The collaboration is intended to strengthen domestic production capacity for injectable medicines. The State of New Mexico also supported the project through assistance from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job creation fund.

The expansion strengthens Curia’s global network of sterile fill-finish facilities providing critical clinical and commercial manufacturing that serve urgent patient and public health needs.

A link to the press kit can be found HERE.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,000+ employees supporting biopharmaceutical customers from discovery through commercialization. Our capabilities span small molecules, generic APIs and biologics, with expertise in regulatory support, analytical services, drug substance and sterile fill-finish manufacturing. Founded in 1991 as Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Curia built its foundation on scientific innovation and was originally known for the discovery and development of the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Allegra. Over the last three decades, we expanded our capabilities and global footprint through strategic acquisitions, including Crystal Pharma, Euticals, Gadea Pharmaceutical Group, Integrity Bio, LakePharma and Ragactives. Today, Curia partners with customers to accelerate discovery, development and manufacturing timelines to help bring life-changing therapies to patients. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact:

Viana Bhagan

Curia

+1 518 512 2111

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9820602