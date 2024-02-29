CSC issues school assignments, reminders for March 3 examinees

MANILA: - School assignments and important reminders for the examinees of the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) to be held on March 3, 2024 are now available online. 'We urge the 361,699 individuals expected to take the CSE-PPT to check and familiarize themselves with their school assignments and Examinee's Guide available through the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) ahead of time. Ayaw nating masayang ang ating application at pagre-review dahil sa hindi paghahanda at pagdadala ng mga kinakailangang gamit sa araw ng exam (We don't want to waste our application and review preparations due to the lack of needed requirements on the day of the exam),' Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairperson Karlo Nograles said in a release posted at the agency website. To use the ONSA, examinees must correctly input the necessary information into the designated data fields, following the indicated format. If they encounter difficulties accessing the ONSA and remain unaware of their school assi gnment one week before the exam date, examinees are advised to inquire directly with the CSC Regional or Field Office concerned for assistance. Nograles recommended that examinees refer to Examination Advisory No. 4, s. 2024, available on the CSC website, to guarantee the seamless conduct of the exam across 16 CSC testing centers nationwide. He also emphasized the importance of arriving at the testing venue on exam day no later than 6:30 am, or as specified by the relevant CSC Regional or Field Offices. The gates of testing venues will be closed to examinees precisely at 7:45 a.m., and those who arrive late will not be permitted to take the exam. The CSE-PPT will strictly implement the 'No ID, No Exam' policy. Examinees are required to present a valid ID card on the day of the examination, preferably the same ID card used during the application process. If the original ID card is lost or unavailable, the examinee must present any of the valid ID cards listed in the advisory. Only black ballpoint pens wi ll be permitted for use during the exam. Examinees are advised to wear proper attire, preferably plain white shirts or tops, and use transparent bags on examination day. Wearing sleeveless shirts/blouses, shorts/short pants, tokong pants, ripped jeans, and slippers are strictly prohibited. Long hair must also be tied, while the wearing of face masks is optional. The CSE-PPT Professional Level has a time limit of three hours and 10 minutes for the 170-item exam, while the Sub-Professional Level is provided with two hours and 40 minutes for the 165-item exam. Bringing the test booklet outside of the testing room or venue is strictly prohibited, and the use of any aid in answering the test is not allowed. Exam takers are also not permitted to bring with them electronic devices to their seats -- such as cellular phones, smartwatches, or any other gadgets -- that can be used to capture an audio or video recording of any portion of the test materials or of the exam process. The complete list of reminders and guidelines can be accessed from the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph. Source: Philippines News Agency