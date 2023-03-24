Cristiano Ronaldo 1st player to net 100 competitive int’l goals

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 100 competitive goals in international men's football. Ronaldo scored twice while Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva added one in their Euro 2024 Group J qualifier match, which ended with a 4-0 win against Liechtenstein at Jose Alvalade Stadium. The Portuguese superstar also became the most-capped player in international history with 197 appearances. Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney's record Harry Kane became England's all-time leading goal scorer after netting against Italy in a 2-1 away victory. Playing at Naples' Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the 13th minute and Kane converted the penalty kick to surpass Wayne Rooney's 53 goals in the 44th minute. Italy's Mateo Retegui narrowed the gap to one in the 56th minute, but the Group C match ended in favor of the English side. Meanwhile, the Three Lions were down to 10 men after Luke Shaw received his second yellow card in the 80th minute. Thursday's results Group C Italy - England 1-2 North Macedonia - Malta 2-1 Group H Kazakhstan - Slovenia 1-2 Denmark - Finland 3-1 San Marino - Northern Ireland 0-2 Group J Slovakia - Luxembourg 0-0 Portugal - Liechtenstein 4-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Iceland 3-0

Source: Philippines News Agency