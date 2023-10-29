CRIES OF ‘DAULAT TUANKU’ WELCOME SULTAN IBRAHIM AT SENAI AIRPORT

KULAI, Cries of "Daulat Tuanku" were heard as the car carrying the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar left the Senai International Airport (LTAS), here today.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim had left Kuala Lumpur after attending the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Council of Rulers at Istana Negara.

His Majesty was greeted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and a line-up of State Councilors as well as Johoreans at Senai International Airport.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a period of five years starting on Jan 31, 2024, at the Council of Rulers meeting.

Members of the public met by Bernama all said they arrived as early as 6.30 am so as not to miss the opportunity to celebrate Sultan Ibrahim's election as the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Permata Baiduri Malaysia president Faridah Hamzah, 42, said Sultan Ibrahim is well-loved by Johoreans as a caring Ruler, and he is usually the first to help the people when there are calamities, including the time severe floods hit the state.

"Some of us got here as early as 6.30 this morning. We are excited and proud as children of Johor because even when we are in other states, we always hear good things about Tuanku, as a person who is firm, principled and brave in making decisions,” she said when met outside LTAS.

Echoing Faridah’s sentiments, Johor Malay Association of Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council president Zaini Atan said he is confident that Sultan Ibrahim will carry out the trust and responsibility entrusted to him well, just as he did while being the ruler of Johor.

“As Johoreans we are proud and this is our way of expressing it to His Majesty. He has cared for the people even from the days when he was Tunku Mahkota of Johor (Crown Prince of Johor),” he added.

Over at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru at 11 am, there was another big crowd of people from all walks of life to welcome Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival at the palace.

Sultan Ibrahim was in a car driven by Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Also in the arrival entourage were Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim; Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim and Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Despite the heat since 9 am, among the people awaiting Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival at the palace was senior citizen Saadiah Sabran, 65.

She wished the Sultan good health and protection from Allah throughout his tenure as Agong, adding that her late husband, Iduan Idris, used to be a personal driver to His Majesty’s father, the late Sultan Iskandar Almarhum Sultan Ismail, in the 70s.

Sultan Ibrahim will succeed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who will end his term as Agong on Jan 30 next year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency