cPanel® Partners With CloudFest to Bring CloudFest USA Back to the States

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — cPanel® L.L.C., the Hosting Platform of Choice, a WebPros portfolio company, has been announced as the Exclusive Title Sponsor for CloudFest USA 2023.

Taking place in Austin, Texas, from May 31 through June 1, CloudFest is the industry’s leading conference for cloud, hosting, and internet service providers. By partnering with cPanel, CloudFest has ensured that attendees will experience a one-of-a-kind conference with equal parts education, information, networking, and entertainment.

“CloudFest EU is something we look forward to every year,” said Jesse Asklund, Chief Experience Officer at WebPros. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be the Exclusive Title Sponsor for CloudFest USA in its first year back in the states and are looking forward to bringing back core components of past cPanel Conferences.”

With an agenda focused on sessions led by industry leaders and experts, as well as the showcasing of new products from cPanel and other flagship WebPros brands within the portfolio, CloudFest serves to position attendees for success in 2023 and beyond.

Super early bird pricing lasts through January 20.

For more information about CloudFest 2023, visit the event website at https://www.cloudfest.com/ usa/.

About WebPros

WebPros provides some of the most widely used web-based digitalization solutions. WebPros encompasses comprehensive hosting and server management platforms cPanel and Plesk, automation platform WHMCS, infrastructure management SolusVM, server monitoring platform NIXStats, Koality performance software, web builder platform Sitejet, and SEO suite XOVI. Under the WebPros canopy, these independent companies are continually exploring synergies in pursuit of responding to the challenges of web professionals everywhere. For more information, visit www.webpros.com.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Acquired by WebPros in 2019, cPanel provides one of the Internet industry’s most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting server management platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every aspect of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, TX, cPanel employs over 260 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

“cPanel” and “cPanel & WHM” are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

