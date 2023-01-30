Cozycozy is the Only Accommodation Search Engine That Now Includes Airbnb, Giving Travelers the Largest Selection of Vacation Rentals Possible

One search, so many possibilities – cozycozy helps users find their perfect holiday accommodation from over 100+ booking platforms, including Airbnb.

cozycozy Amalfi coast

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cozycozy knows that finding the perfect place to stay can be hard. With the rise of so many vacation rental and hotel platforms comes more and more options, overwhelming travelers.

“The days of having multiple tabs open to find the best deal are over,” says Romain Claudel, co-founder of cozycozy. “We created cozycozy.com so travelers can see all their options in one place, without all the hassle.”

There are more and more vacation rentals and hotel rooms listed on several platforms, often with rates that vary. By using cozycozy, users conveniently get the lowest price possible. Their website allows users to see a comprehensive list of available options all at once, so that they get the best rates.

They are the only platform in the world to include Airbnb in its search engines, letting users compare Airbnb prices with competitor sites like VRBO, Booking.com and Expedia. With cozycozy, what you see is what you get – prices displayed on their platform include all fees, so there are no surprises at the time of booking.

Their intuitive search engine helps travelers find the best offer, so they find the accommodation that exactly fits their needs, while saving time and money.

About Cozycozy:

Cozycozy is the world’s only search engine that browses over hundreds of booking platforms, including Airbnb, so travelers can find their perfect stay in just one click. Launched in 2019, the platform is now operating in 39 countries worldwide.

Users can customize their experience by applying helpful filters like family stays, pet-friendly, free cancellation, quality/price, and more, to help them narrow down their search and find their ideal location. They can choose classic stays like hotels, apartments, cabins, and home options, or more remarkable stays like boats, glamping tents, and treehouses.

Cozycozy puts users first. Its technology makes it easy to use and quickly shows over 20 million listings available. The platform offers the best pricing possible because it is fully transparent and free of commercial bias—no hidden fees.

Contact Information:

Mayra Lopez-Rocha

PR manager

press@cozycozy.com

+33768723121

Related Images

Image 1: cozycozy Amalfi coast

Amalfi coast

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8738819