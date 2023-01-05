Cority Named as a Leader in Green Quadrant for EHS Software

Independent Research Firm recommends software provider as a comprehensive EHSQ and sustainability solution.

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global enterprise environmental, health, and safety (EHS) software provider Cority has been named as a leader in the 2023 Green Quadrant for EHS Software, strengthening its dominance in the sector. It is the fifth time consecutively, Cority has been designated as a leader in this benchmark study by independent research firm Verdantix.

The prestigious report, released today, provides a comprehensive, fact-based evaluation of the 23 most prominent environment, health, and safety software platform vendors. This year, the report recognizes Cority’s standing as “highest among the vendors assessed” for its functional strength and historical reputation in occupational health and industrial hygiene. The accolade is among three key areas where the independent research firm names Cority for superior strength:

Occupational health and industrial hygiene. Cority earned the highest scores in this category, in part due to significant strides in capabilities that cater to “the emerging total worker health agenda.”

Water, wastewater, and hazardous waste management. Cority’s broad environment package and permit management drew exceptionally high scores.

Audits and inspections. Cority has distinguished its offering through a variety of value-added features to this core competency of EHS management platforms.

The report also calls out Cority’s integrated software as a service (SaaS) platform, CorityOne, as “arguably the most impactful development over the last two years” for the EHS software provider. The premier technology consists of a comprehensive suite of connected solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs. Importantly, the responsible business platform provides a scalable and seamless path for future growth – from built-in best practices and standards that help customers get started, to advanced, customizable capabilities necessary to manage more complex operational data and programs within a single digital home.

Given these assets, Verdantix is recommending Cority’s software as an ideal fit for “buyers seeking a comprehensive EHSQ and sustainability solution” and for “mid-market and enterprise customers wishing to future-proof their EHS ecosystems.”

“Cority’s dedication to developing core EHS functionality over the past two years has cemented its position amongst the upper echelons of EHS management providers,” said Christopher Sayers, industry analyst at Verdantix.

Prominent customers already using Cority’s platform include Shell, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Volvo, Siemens, NASA, Rio Tinto and Seattle City Light.

Evaluation criteria for the 2023 Green Quadrant for EHS Software included product demonstrations, interviews with software users, and a lengthy questionnaire covering a multitude of measurements within the areas of capability and market momentum. Capability refers to the breadth and depth of software functionality, including database design and data integrations, mobile solutions, business intelligence, configurability, user interface, application and data center security, training, and a spectrum of management applications. Momentum involves strategic success factors such as brand preference, partnerships, new customers, installed customer base, deal volume and size, customer success, adoption and financial resources & growth.

Out of the 37 categories in total, Cority was a leader in 12 categories, including Database Design & Data Integrations, Audit & Inspections Management, Occupational Health, Water & Wastewater Management, Partnerships, and New EHS Customers.

“We are honored to be recognized for our growth and strong market momentum, showcasing significant gains year after year,” said Michael Couture, Cority chief product officer. “Our high ranking across all EHS and Quality software domains reflects our continual investment in technological capabilities that customers need most, such as rapid time-to-value, data integration, and boutique scalability.”

Cority was also named a Leader in the 2022 Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software report, published in August by Verdantix. The analysis, which was a first-of-its-kind, distinguished Cority’s carbon management software for its star performance in carbon calculation and modeling, carbon disclosure management, and net zero strategy development.

As of 2022, Cority has served over 1,400 clients in more than 100 countries and with 98 percent customer loyalty rate.

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the board room the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com/.

