Cority Achieves FedRAMP Authorized Designation

Status validates robust security of cloud-based software vendor’s integrated platform

Cority — Empower Better

ORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) made the announcement on Aug. 29, 2022, that Cority achieved FedRAMP Authorized status for its unified environmental, health, and safety (EHS) cloud-based solutions.

“Getting the FedRAMP Authorized classification differentiates us from other cloud-based software vendors and validates the security of the integrated platform that we have to offer,” said Atish Ghosh, Cority’s chief technology officer. “This is testimony from the highest authority that Cority products operate at an unequaled level of excellence when it comes to protecting the critical data of all of our clients, corporate and government organizations alike.”

FedRAMP Authorized status is an important milestone because it enables Cority to provide Software as a Service (SaaS)-based solutions to government and public sector customers, empowering them to use and benefit from the full spectrum of Cority’s premier technology. CorityOne , the company’s integrated EHS SaaS-based platform, consists of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs and provides a scalable and seamless path for future growth. The responsible business platform enables datasets to be combined from across the organization for realizing improved efficiencies, data-driven decision-making, and more accurate reporting. Customers can easily unify all of their EHS initiatives into a single comprehensive platform to uncover key insights and create a single, accurate, and holistic view of EHS performance.

Even before its authorization designation, Cority had already been serving 90 U.S. government and public sector customers, including NASA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with its award-winning digital solutions. However, prior to the authorization designation, these customers were often restricted from leveraging Cority’s cloud-based offerings, requiring these organizations to significantly invest in hardware and IT resources to manage the setup and ongoing maintenance of the on-premise hosted solutions.

“The inability to take advantage of the value of our SaaS offerings has been a significant barrier for government entities — a drain on time, money, and staff,” said Stuart Cook, Cority’s product marketing manager for Platform and Analytics. “Now, high-security agencies can access Cority’s software knowing that setup, maintenance, and updates are handled by Cority — freeing their internal IT team from the usual cumbersome process of software upgrades.”

Organizations that use SaaS solutions gain efficiency, flexibility, high scalability, and seamless upgrades. According to independent research and consulting firm Verdantix, firms that switched from on-premise hosting to SaaS report lower total cost of ownership and benefit from a more predictable cost structure; improved application availability and reliability; access to mobile applications; and decreased reliance on internal operations.

“We are very excited to see Cority achieve FedRAMP authorization. Within the EHS space, our options for quality software provision have been extremely limited. So, knowing that we can rely on a partner of Cority’s caliber while limiting the burden on our internal Technology & Innovations (T&I) resources is incredibly valuable,” said Angela M. Watkins of Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), about the authorization.

Demand for EHS software has been rising from government agencies as the role of EHS grows in importance to support strategic initiatives beyond risk and compliance, including sustainability and operational excellence. Now that Cority carries authorization status, executives anticipate interest in its SaaS software to increase even more.

“The potential for growth is high,” Cook said. “FedRAMP opening the door for SaaS expands the market for our sales team. They’re really excited about the prospect of further working alongside government agencies whose efforts impact our planet and our lives.”

Though the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sponsored Cority for ATO status, Cority’s software solutions extend far beyond health. The CorityOne platform spans the full spectrum of environmental, health, safety, sustainability, quality, and analytics for a wide range of industries including aerospace chemicals, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, construction, and oil and gas.

Established in 2011, FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized, cost-effective approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and services to ensure the protection of federal information.

The agency ATO for Cority will remain in effect for three years, provided Cority continues to meet specified HHS requirements.

Cority is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and more information about Cority’s solutions can be found at www.cority.com.

Media Contact: Meredith Schweitzer / mschweitzer@66and.co / 347-698-9196

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the board room the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

Related Images





Image 1: Cority — Empower Better

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment