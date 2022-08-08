Cordillera needs P710-M to repair quake-damaged infra

The government needs at least PHP710 million to rehabilitate the road infrastructures damaged by the July 27 earthquake in Abra and the other provinces of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

A report from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-CAR regional director Khadaffi Tanggol estimated an initial amount of PHP710,507,529 to repair the PHP539,740,000 worth of damage in Abra, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province.

Among the listed damage were tunnel cracks, road slips, collapsed and damaged stone masonry, section loss, damaged paved shoulder, collapsed dike wall, and damage to the slope protection in the different provinces.

The report showed that Abra incurred the most damage at PHP449.23 million and needed PHP480.4 million for rehabilitation; followed by Benguet's first district with PHP42.56 million; Upper Kalinga with PHP36.13 million; PHP26 million for Benguet 2; PHP20 million for Ifugao's first district; PHP6.7 million for Ifugao's second district; and PHP100,000 for Baguio City.

In a media interview on Thursday, Tanggol said the “assessment and verification is ongoing. The first thing we did was to open the roads to allow goods and services to be moved especially relief items needed by the victims at the different affected areas.”

He earlier said their initial move following the magnitude 7 earthquake last July 27 was to mobilize all government and private resources to clear the roads blocked by landslides or rocks.

Tanggol, who reported during the situation briefing presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Abra last July 28, said except for three national roads, they have opened almost all road links in the region.

He, however, said they will continue to be vigilant considering the continuous rains and the aftershocks being experienced in different provinces.

Tanggol said aside from reopening the roads, they also immediately partnered with the local engineering offices for an inspection of government facilities, prioritizing the medical facilities to assure the safety of the patients

Source: Philippines News Agency