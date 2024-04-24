Latest News

COPTER TRAGEDY: POST-MORTEM ON VICTIMS COMPLETED AT 2.20PM – RMN

LUMUT, The post-mortem on the 10 people who died in the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters at its base here yesterday was completed at 2.20 pm today. The Strategic Communications Branch of the Naval Headquarters said in a statement that the bodies of eight Muslim victims would be taken to the 23rd Batallion of the Royal Malay Regiment Camp, Ipoh for funeral prayers. The body of Lt. T. Sivasutan will be brought to the family home in Sitiawan, while the body of Able Seaman I Joanna Felicia Rohna will be flown back to Serian, Sarawak using a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C-130 aircraft. "The RMN will continue to provide support and assistance in terms of the funeral arrangements and to the next of kin as best as possible," according to the statement. The statement added that the victims would each be accorded a funeral with full military honours. In the 9.32 am incident, the two navy helicopters crashed while conducting a third rehearsal for a fly-past as part of the RMN's 90th annivers ary event, scheduled to be held this Saturday.

