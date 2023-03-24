Cops to probe alleged threat vs. Bangui village execs

The provincial police of Ilocos Norte on Friday vowed to investigate alleged threats by supposed New People's Army rebels against village officials of Bangui town. Ilocos Norte police provincial director Julius Suriben said additional security may be provided if needed. 'We can order the augmentation or improvement of their security if needed,' he said, adding that each official is allowed up to two security personnel. This, after Bangui Mayor Fidel Cimatu called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to look into the matter, though he did not reveal the identities of the three barangay officials who have received the threats. 'The callers [identified] themselves as NPA and they are asking for rice supply. We don't know if these are just forms of extortion or related to the upcoming barangay elections,' said Cimatu. Cimatu's request came following PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.'s order for the PNP to check up on local officials receiving threats or who are embroiled in intense rivalries in their areas, so the PNP can make necessary security adjustments. Of the 809 elected officials assessed in the province, a total of 14 were confirmed to be under threat and were given police security personnel from the PNP Police Security and Protection Group.

Source: Philippines News Agency