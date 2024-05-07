KUALA LUMPUR, Coordinated efforts among agencies of different fields are crucial to maintaining the global security framework, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. He said that internet access and technological advancements developed new threats and changed the landscape of security, thus the need for a unified approach to address them. 'Success depends on collaboration among different groups, including legal authorities, government bodies, private companies and the public,' he said during a townhall session, held in conjunction with the Cybercrime and Substance Abuse Consciousness Seminar, on the sideline of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024, here, today. In Malaysia's context, Saifuddin said that the Home Ministry plays a pivotal role in striving to achieve the goal of preventing cybercrime and substance abuse in Malaysia, including bolstering laws and regulations, as well as actively participating in enforcement efforts. He added that to fight cybercrime, Malaysia has passed laws like the Computer Crimes Act 1997, amended in 2007. This law makes it illegal to access computer systems without permission, or to interfere with network service, he said. 'The Royal Malaysia Police, through its commercial Crime Investigation Department, works closely with Cybersecurity Malaysia to tackle cybercrime, and raise awareness about cyber security,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency