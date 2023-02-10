Consignee of P1.7-M shabu parcel nabbed in Makati City

MANILA: Authorities nabbed the claimant of a package containing PHP1.743 million worth of shabu in a recent controlled delivery operation in Pasay City.

In a statement Friday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) said the contraband was intercepted at the DHL warehouse in Pasay City.

Meanwhile, the consignee, who was not identified, was apprehended separately during the operation in Makati City on Feb. 6.

The parcel, declared an antique French phone, arrived at the Port of NAIA from France on Jan. 30.

Upon physical examination, it contained 255 grams of a white crystalline substance which was confirmed to be shabu based on laboratory testing results conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The agency is conducting a custodial investigation of the claimant for inquest for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization Act.

The operation was conducted in coordination with PDEA and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

Source: Philippines News Agency