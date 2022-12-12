Comelec expects 2M new voters ahead of 2023 BSKE

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to register 2 million new voters before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) next year.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said they are expecting Filipinos to register as regular and youth voters during the voter registration period which resumed on Monday.

“That is the minimum initial assessment based on the last voter registration in July, where we had 3 million new applications,” he said in an interview on Monday.

He said the figures include an estimated 1 million regular voters and 1 million youth voters.

Meanwhile, Laudiangco said the first day of the resumption of voter registration had a good turnout.

“We have a good turnout in municipalities and cities with bigger population. We hope this trend will continue,” he said.

Laudiangco added that they are hoping that those who would like to register will not wait for the final days before going to the local poll body office to file their applications.

The registration period will run until Jan. 31, 2023.

A total of 2,936,979 new voters nationwide registered during the July 4 to 23, 2022 registration period

