Cloudy skies, rains continue to prevail over PH Sunday

MANILA: Cloudy skies with scattered or isolated rains and thunderstorms will continue to prevail across the country on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to shear line.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The weather bureau warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Bicol Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will still prevail across the country.

The temperature in M

etro Manila will range from 24°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 24°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 24°C to 33°C; Iloilo City, 25°C to 33°C; Laoag City 24°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Davao, 26°C to 33°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 33°C; Tacloban City, 25°C to 32°C; Tuguegarao City, 24°C to 30°C; and Zamboanga City, 24°C to 32°C.

Meanwhile, sunrise was at 5:47 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:37 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency