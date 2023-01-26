Classes suspended as NorMin braces for new LPA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Local government units (LGUs) in the Northern Mindanao Region are bracing for the impact of yet another low pressure area (LPA) monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday.

In Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental, Mayor Jay Albert Puertas issued an order that declared the suspension of classes both in public and private schools.

"The MDRRMO (Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) has conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment of the coastline barangays to strengthen risk communication," he said.

The LGU also prohibited fishermen in the coastal communities to set sail.

Likewise, the provincial government of Camiguin initially banned travel by barge and other watercraft to prevent accidents.

On Thursday afternoon, however, the ban was lifted as the provincial DRRMO continued to monitor the LPA's status.

In Misamis Occidental province, five LGUs have also suspended classes.

Most of the LGUs were once affected by flooding caused by the shear line rain last December 2022 that caused damage to properties and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Northern Mindanao Regional DRRM Council, through the Office of Civil Defense – 10, has conducted a post-disaster needs assessment in Misamis Occidental.

The assessment will be the basis for mobilizing resources for recovery and reconstruction through local and national sources, developing the recovery framework, and strategy outlining priority need

Source: Philippines News Agency