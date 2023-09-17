Chinese national, female companion arrested for human trafficking

A Chinese national and his female cohort were arrested by Southern Police District (SPD) agents for allegedly operating a prostitution ring in Parañaque City, according to a news release on Sunday. National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez identified the Chinese national as Xiao Ji, and his 48-year-old Filipino companion, Arlene Lapurga Geron. Police arrested the two while serving a search warrant at SoleMare Parksuites in Barangay Tambo on Saturday. Police rescued seven Chinese nationals and one Filipino woman during the operation, Nartatez said. They were victims of human trafficking and sexually exploited before they were distributed to high-end hotels, casinos and clubs in Parañaque, he added. Another suspect, a Chinese national identified as Lin Wei, managed to escape and is now the subject of manhunt. Operatives also seized several firearms, laptops and money. The suspects will face violations of Republic Acts (RA) 9208 as amended by RA 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act)

Source: Philippines News Agency