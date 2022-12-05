China thanks PH for paying respects to ex-President Jiang Zemin

MANILA: Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on Monday thanked Philippine government officials for paying respect and mourning the passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

In a statement, Huang said Vice President Sara Duterte visited the Chinese Embassy and “recollected the historic moments” of Jiang ‘s engagement with the Philippines.

Such historic moments included Jiang’s contributions and “effective governance” that led to China’s economic transformation and deeper engagement with the international community.

“The Filipino people will remember his achievements in forging closer bilateral ties between the Philippines and China. Thank you, Madam Vice President Duterte,” Huang said.

He also thanked former President and Senior House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Senator Imee Marcos, representatives from the Filipino-Chinese community and several others.

“Many other Filipino friends and colleagues from diplomatic missions in the Philippines visited the Chinese Embassy and expressed their deepest condolences over the passing of former President Jiang Zemin,” he said.

Jiang passed away in Shanghai on Nov. 30 due to leukemia and multiple organ failure at the age of 96.

A Xinhua report described Jiang to be the core of the Communist Party of China’s third generation of central collective leadership and the principal founder of the “Theory of Three Represents.”

