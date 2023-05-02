CDO rolls out online app for law, med school scholarships

The city government launched Tuesday an online application for law and medical school scholarships. In a statement, Mayor Rolando Uy said he sees the need for more law and medical professionals, who will assist indigent communities after completing their degrees. The city government has issued the guidelines on its official Facebook page and website for those who are qualified to apply for the scholarships. In general, qualified applicants must be residents of the city, must not exceed the age of 35, and only has an annual family income of PHP450,000. The local government will provide the full payment of tuition and matriculation to any partner institution offering law degrees, but for medical school, scholars must only enroll in other government partner institutions. The law and medical school scholarships have been one of the flagship programs of the city government since last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency