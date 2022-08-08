CDO, Misamis Oriental welcome proposed underground cable system

The city government and the province of Misamis Oriental have thrown their support to the underground cable system project of the National Telecommunications Commission in Northern Mindanao (NTC-10) on Friday.

In an interview, NTC-10 Director Teodoro Buenavista Jr., said both Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando Uy and Governor Peter Unabia responded positively to the proposal and have agreed to a meeting on August 9 to discuss the matter.

“We will reveal the plan (showing the phases and target dates) in the strategic meeting. It is a win-win scenario (for both the city and the province),” Mendoza said.

The underground cable system has been on the list of major projects for NTC-10 since the creation of Task Force “Hapsay Kable,” in which major streets in the city were rid with overlapping “spaghetti” wires and cables in electric posts.

The task force was formed under Executive Order No. 172-2017, then known as the “CDO ICT Task Force on Cables and Wires,” signed by former Mayor Oscar Moreno in November 2017.

During the 1990s, the provincial government-owned Misamis Oriental Telephone System Inc. (Misortel), in partnership with Samsung Company, had laid underground fiber optic cables in the area.

The ducts, however, are now unused after the landline telephone firm became non-operational.

“There remains an existing underground facility though with a win-win solution for the city and the province which owns Misortel. We checked the ducts, and it’s still in good condition,” Buenavista said

Source: Philippines News Agency