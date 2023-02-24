CCC vows to raise disaster preparedness at nat’l, local levels

MANILA: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) on Thursday vowed to beef up preparedness in responding to disasters and other emergencies at the local and national levels through climate action initiatives.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert Borje made this remark after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday warned that “amihan” or the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon could cause possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

To minimize casualties and loss of property, Borje pointed out that technologies such as early warning devices have helped provide more effective flood forecasting and warning activities.

Early warning systems refer to hydrometeorological devices (hydromet) and warning stations installed in selected hazard areas in the country to collect weather risk data to be used in aiding real-time disaster mitigation efforts.

“Ang Early Warning Systems and Devices ay isa sa karaniwang proyekto ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na nakapaloob sa Local Climate Change Action Plans (LCCAPs) (Early Warning Systems and Devices are one of the common projects of local governments contained in LCCAPs),” Borje said.

LCCAPs, which serve as the LGUs’ plans for enhancing local climate resilience, include information on fit-for-purpose climate actions anchored on the LGU’s site-specific risks and vulnerabilities.

“Ito ay sumasalamin sa kahalagahan ng paggpapa-abot ng impormasyon sa mga komunidad sa oras ng panganib o sakuna dulot ng panahon, at nagbabagong klima (This reflects the importance of communicating information to communities in times of danger or disaster caused by weather, and changing climate),” he added.

Borje, likewise, expressed commitment to implement programs and projects that will help strengthen disaster preparedness of the national and local governments.

“Ang Climate Change Commission ay patuloy na makikipag-ugnayan sa nasyonal at lokal na pamahalaan upang mas maiangat ang lebel ng paghahanda ng mga Pilipino sa oras ng sakuna (The Climate Change Commission will continue to communicate with the national and local governments to further raise the level of preparedness of Filipinos in times of disaster),” he said.

He said uniting in climate change actions will help improve the lives, livelihoods and future of Filipinos.

Last month, the CCC and Local Climate Change Adaptation for Development, Inc. (LCCAD) agreed to boost their partnership to enhance the capacity of local government units (LGUs) in formulating and updating LCCAPs.

Borje and LCCAD Executive Director Manuel Rangasa signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that aims to upgrade the LGUs' capacity in drafting climate resilience plans.

The MOU, he said, is necessary to further build the capacities of LGUs as “front-liners of climate action.”

The CCC is the lead policy-making body of the government tasked to coordinate, monitor and evaluate government programs and ensure mainstreaming of climate change in national, local and sectoral development plans toward a climate-resilient and climate-smart Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency