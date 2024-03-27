CCC, Legarda, AIM partner to bolster women’s role in climate action

MANILA: The Climate Change Commission (CCC) has partnered with the Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) to bolster women's leadership in climate change and disaster resilience through Sustainable Leadership Learning for Climate and Disaster Risk Reduction (SLL-CDRR). Through the collaboration of CCC, Office of Senator Legarda and AIM, scholarships will be provided through the Executive Masters in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management (EMDRCM) program to 18 individuals, with at least half of the slots allotted for women. Recognizing the indispensable role of women in environmental stewardship and community resilience, the SLL-CDRR program promotes an inclusive approach to addressing climate challenges. The impact of disasters is felt disproportionately, with women bearing most of the brunt. In 2021, Typhoon Odette affected approximately four million women and girls of reproductive age in 13 provinces, prompting the United Nations Population Fund Phi lippines to call for urgent donations for the affected women and young girls. Among them, an estimated 162,000 are pregnant, with 24,000 likely to experience complications. Furthermore, an estimated 470,000 women in affected areas lacked access to family planning information and services, exacerbating existing challenges such as gender-based violence. 'Women in fragile areas often bear the brunt of climate change impacts. Their unique perspectives and experiences are indispensable in addressing these dimensions and ensuring equitable solutions,' Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda said in a news release on Wednesday. While prioritizing women, the program welcomes a diverse range of qualified individuals, including: --National government personnel focused on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation (CCAM) and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) --DRRM officers in local government units --Leaders from indigenous groups --Sustainability and inclusivity champions 'The SLL-CDRR program is a strategic investment in human capital, enabling the shift from fragility to agility and changing the climate change narrative from victim to victor. Through this, women, in particular, will no longer be seen as vulnerable; instead, they will be part of the story, actively contributing to the solutions to climate change,' CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said. The SLL-CDRR Program will enable recipients to pursue specialization in CCAM and DRRM, aligning their scholastic outputs with the policy priorities of the CCC, including the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) and the draft National Adaptation Plan (NAP). Successful candidates will be awarded a full scholarship covering program and tuition fees, with additional support for participation in required in-person campus activities. 'With each scholar receiving this scholarship, we believe very firmly, we're taking one step closer to the solution we're seeking in terms of a future defined by resilience, sustainability, and resolve,' Professor Jikyeong Kang, AIM President said. Source: Philippines News Agency