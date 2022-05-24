Cases of ‘long Covid’ in PH confirmed, being monitored

The government and health authorities are monitoring the situation of “long Covid” cases in the country, according to Dr. Ted Herbosa, National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 medical adviser.

Herbosa confirmed Saturday that the Philippines has already had cases of those “long-haulers” or people experiencing medium to long-term effects after recovering from Covid-19 infection.

“Nag-uumpisa nang i-identify iyan dahil na-identify ito sa ibang bansa ng WHO, ng United Kingdom, ng US. Nag-uumpisa nang nakakakita ang ating mga doktor sa ospital ng mga cases niyan (It is beginning to be identified because it has been identified in other countries by the WHO, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Doctors in our country's hospitals are starting to see cases of long Covid),” Herbosa said at the Laging Handa Public briefing.

Herbosa said “long haulers” may experience inflammation of the heart and brain fog.

The World Health Organization (WHO) cited that people with long Covid also known as the “post-Covid- 19 conditions” may experience a variety of effects like fatigue and breathlessness.

Long haulers may also experience cognitive dysfunction such as confusion, forgetfulness, or a lack of mental focus and clarity.

“So ito iyong parang hindi agad nakakaalala pagkatapos ng (So this is like someone who could not easily remember following the) episode of an acute Covid infection,” Herbosa said.

“Binabantayan natin ito at itatala natin ito, irerehistro rin natin ito at bibilangin at aaralin para malaman natin ang sitwasyon ng long COVID sa Pilipinas (We are monitoring it and we will record it, we will also register, count and study it so that we could identify the situation of long Covid in the Philippines),” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency