CamSur students start to receive aid under DSWD program

LEGAZPI CITY: At least 1,200 assessed and eligible students in Camarines Sur started receiving financial assistance through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program on Monday. DSWD-Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio, Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte, and Senator Imee Marcos led the distribution of the cash aid to beneficiaries at the municipal covered court in Libmanan, Camarines Sur. In an interview, Marygizelle Mesa, DSWD-Bicol information officer, said a total of PHP6 million was allocated for the beneficiaries receiving PHP5,000 each. "For today's payout, a total of 622 deserving junior, senior high school, and college students received their educational assistance. The remaining beneficiaries have a scheduled payout on March 20 and 21," Mesa said, adding that the grant is intended to help them meet their school needs. In a social media post, Libmanan Mayor Jesus Camara thanked the DSWD, Senator Marcos and the gov ernor for facilitating the DSWD AICS payout. "Their dedication and proactive approach contribute immensely to addressing the needs of our constituents. We are truly grateful for their unwavering support and partnership in serving our community and we express our deepest appreciation to Senator Imee for her ongoing assistance, which is indeed a substantial help to our constituents. Their generosity and commitment to uplifting our community are deeply cherished and will leave a lasting impact on the lives of many," Camara said. The AICS program is being implemented by the DSWD to support the recovery of individuals and families in case of unforeseen crises, such as illness or death of a family member and other similar circumstances.